St. Louis celebrates the Fourth

SAINT LOUIS (KMOX) The Fourth of July weekend brought thousands to downtown St. Louis Saturday morning for the America's Birthday Parade. While it got off to a good start, heavy showers dampened the event about halfway through. Still, people KMOX spoke to were glad to be celebrating the nation's birthday.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones: "Fourth of July is America's birthday, for a lot of people. This is a celebration of the continuance of freedom in this country, and I'm hoping people take the time to reflect on how our freedoms are under attack at this present time. And, use their freedoms wisely to participate in our democracy."

100-year-old World War II veteran Ralph Goldsticker: "People in the military are still carrying on what we did. It's important to keep our freedom, and they're doing it. I appreciate those that are enlisting now, they're all volunteers keeping us free."

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson: "It's the Fourth of July weekend, we've got extra equipment on, we've got extra medics on. Hopefully, it will be a calm weekend, but we're ready for the usual events."

Eagle Scout Kathryn Adams of Crestwood, who turns 18 on July 4th. "I was, I'm a firecracker. When I was little, I thought the fireworks were for me, of course. I don't know, it's just kind of cool to be born on the same day your country was kind of born." As for being called a Yankee Doodle Dandy, born on the Fourth of July, she says, "I can't say that's ever happened."

