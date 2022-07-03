ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A safe space’: New Birth Community Development offers summer programs for kids, teens

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s34K4_0gTuw6sF00

Family movie days, DJ classes and Fusion Friday are just some of the programs being offered weekly and for free at the New Birth Community Development to help kids stay busy this summer.

“What the development decided that we would do this year is that we would host programs to give our youth and teens something to do during the summer, something a little bit outside of the norm, but also give them a safe space to learn how to socialize again,” Jocelyn Ware, director of operations for New Birth Community Development, said.

As a parent, Ware noticed a need for things to do in the city of Stockton for children and teens.

One of their most popular summer programs has been Fusion Friday. Taking place every Friday of the week with games, free food and music for ages 13 through 18.

“Fusion Friday was actually started in 2019 and the reason why was because, in Weston Ranch between the hours of like, eight and midnight, we saw an uptick in teenage homicide, and so what we decided to do was we decided to provide a space where the kids can have an activity,” Ware said. “It's a safe space for them to be on a Friday night it gives them a little bit of independence.”

Everything from how to be a DJ to basic life skills

Every Thursday music enthusiasts can also learn the skills of a DJ. Registration is free and available at 2 p.m. for ages 10-13 Tuesdays and for ages 14-18 at 3:15 p.m.

Another program that youth can find at New Birth Community Development this summer is the Journey Summer Program.

At Journey Summer Program, youth can expect to learn about fundamental life skills, how to be yourself, how to communicate, and the difference between respect and disrespect. The program sponsors “Open Campus Days” where activities such as pool table, ping pong, and card games are available as well as mentor guidance.

At the end of July, the New Birth Community Development is hosting a youth summit called “Choices” an open forum where youth will have the opportunity to talk to adults from the community and discuss the long-term effect of their choices. Registration is free.

“A lot of times we make decisions, especially as young children and young adults based on our emotions, and we don't consider the consequences of those choices down the line,” Ware said.

The day after, a community day is being hosted with different organizations and businesses where there will be food, games, and community resources.

Along with providing summer programs for youth and teens the New Birth Community Development is also giving away free whole chickens to families.

“We just want to be able to help our community in a time that is most definitely uncertain,” Ware said.

New Birth Community Development summer programs

Where: 1234 William Moss Blvd., Stockton

Information: https://www.newbirthcommunitydevelopment.com/

Journey Summer Program

When: 12-3 p.m. Tuesdays

For: Ages 12-18

Family Movie Days

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through July 26

For: All ages

Open Campus Days

When: 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays

Fusion Friday

When: 7-11 p.m. Fridays

For: Ages 13-18

“Choices” Fusion Youth Summit

When: 2-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29

For: Ages 12-19

Register: https://bit.ly/3y9LA6B

Community Day

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 30

Community Fit Camp

When: 10 a.m. Every 3rd Saturday of the month

For: Ages 9 and up

“BEATZ” DJ Training with DJ. Castle

When: 2-3 p.m. ages 10-13 and 3:15-4:15 p.m. ages 14-18 Thursdays

Register: https://bit.ly/3a8hM26

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers community news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow .

This article originally appeared on The Record: ‘A safe space’: New Birth Community Development offers summer programs for kids, teens

