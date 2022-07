The Tampa Bay Lightning face a challenging situation with the salary cap next season as they need to stay under the $82.5 million limit while also trying to find room to re-sign critical unrestricted free agents. They took a step in that direction by signing Nick Paul to a seven-year deal worth just over $22 million. The team has also indicated that they are attempting to sign veteran forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. However, if they cannot sign them or any other significant player in free agency, there are four prospects who could be ready to step into the lineup in 2022-23.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO