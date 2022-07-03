ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic accident in Big Rapids Township sends two to hospital

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident on Saturday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Perry Avenue and 215 th Avenue in Big Rapids Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a Toyota Camry that was driven by a 54-year-old woman from Standwood failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn at a traffic light. This led to a Ford 500 being unable to avoid hitting the vehicle. The Ford 500 driver was a 35-year-old man from Howard City, who was traveling West on Perry.

The woman from the Toyota Camry and her 12-year-old passenger were taken to Big Rapids Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The man from the Ford 500 and his passenger received minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

