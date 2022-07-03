Nerveless Cameron Norrie urges the nation to get behind him after becoming the last British singles player standing at Wimbledon... as the country's No 1 admits 'shock' at reaching his first SW19 quarter-final

Cameron Norrie has urged the nation to get behind him after becoming the last Brit standing in the singles at Wimbledon.

The ninth seed cruised into his first Grand Slam quarter-final with a clinical 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory over American Tommy Paul on Court 1.

Norrie's win came after Heather Watson lost her fourth-round match to German Jule Niemeier, ending the home challenge in the women's draw.

Cameron Norrie says his quarter-finals progress at Wimbledon is a cause for all Brits to support

Norrie is the first British man to reach the stage since two-time champion Andy Murray in 2017

'I'm the last one standing, but I think it's even more reason for everyone to get behind me,' said British No1 Norrie, who will meet unseeded Belgian David Goffin for a place in the semi-final on Tuesday.

'It is a shock to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, but it's no reason to be satisfied. I want to keep pushing. I feel like I'm improving and my level is getting better.'

Watson was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Niemeier immediately after a special champions parade to celebrate the centenary of Centre Court. 'I'm deflated and extremely disappointed,' admitted the British No4.