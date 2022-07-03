ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

NASSER HUSSAIN: Jonny Bairstow is hitting it better than he ever has and in full control... he epitomises 'Bazball', and is looking more compact and secure whilst playing the best cricket of his career

By Nasser Hussain
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The saying ‘don’t mess with form’ is often heard in cricket dressing rooms and it means cashing in when you are in nick and remembering all those times when you just could not buy a run.

One thing for certain this summer is Jonny Bairstow is not messing with form.

Bairstow is hitting the ball as well as he has ever done. He has had periods in the past when he has scored big runs, but any good run of form has been interspersed with low scores, getting clean bowled and people questioning his place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0UqG_0gTuv49000
England's Jonny Bairstow has now scored three hundreds in as many Test matches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3J50_0gTuv49000
He is hitting the ball better than he ever has done and epitomises the side's new philosophy

Now he is going from innings to innings playing the same way and Bairstow epitomises what Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum are trying to do with this England team. What’s Bazball? It’s what Jonny Bairstow has been doing.

That’s three hundreds in successive Tests now, Bairstow adding a high-quality third in this re-arranged last Test against India, and I have not seen him play a single reckless shot in that time. There has not been one occasion when I’ve thought, ‘Don’t do that Jonny, you’re better than that’.

He has controlled his instincts, he has controlled his emotions and it did not prove wise of Virat Kohli to wind him up because - as we have seen so many times over the years - when Jonny is fiery or has a point to prove he’s very dangerous.

Sky did a really good Hawk-Eye graphic of Bairstow’s innings. When the ball was on a length Bairstow defended it and the moment it was a fraction too full he smashed it back over the bowler’s head. If it was short he pulled or upper cut the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnzmR_0gTuv49000
Bairstow has made the number five position his own in England's ambitious new red ball era
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VFzYw_0gTuv49000
The Yorkshireman has also scored five centuries this calendar year - the English record is six

As Stokes said before this Test, England could have given Bairstow the gloves here, with Ben Foakes being ruled out, but they didn’t want to mess with him with things going so well at five.

That’s probably the right thing to do, too, even though, as Jonny told Sportsmail in an interview here last week, he still loves keeping and would take the gloves back in an instant.

Bairstow says he is not thinking too much about his technique but he is covering his stumps a little more in Test cricket now and when Mohammed Shami tried to exploit what has sometimes been his weakness, being bowled by a nip backer that takes the top of off-stump, Bairstow looked much more compact and secure.

There will be comparisons with the way Bairstow is playing and the approach of Stokes but the difference is Jonny is a player and Ben is the captain. Stokes is trying to set the template for his team and send a message to them of how he wants them to play.

Yes, it is taking something away from Stokes the batter because he is one of the most intelligent batsmen I’ve seen in the last few years, going back to 2019 and the Headingley Test and World Cup final, because he thinks his way through situations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ap9Xq_0gTuv49000
The 32-year-old has admitted he would love to keep wicket again if he was asked to do so

Now he is in charge he does not want to ask a player to do something he’s not willing to do himself and at times this summer he has come down the pitch when he doesn’t need to. There will come a time when he has to adjust a bit.

As with Eoin Morgan’s white-ball side, there will be times when this England Test team will get it wrong. They are looking for the line. England cannot go from where they were to where they are trying to get to and win every game.

We have to remember England are playing a top-quality team in India. It’s very hard to bully this attack and India have shown when you go hard at them they come back harder, as Kohli was trying to do yesterday.

India went hard at Australia when they won there and in England last year. They are doing it again at Edgbaston but we are seeing another highly entertaining Test match. England and their man of the moment Bairstow are playing a full part in that.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: England's bowling line-up show they will be in a good place after Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad... while Alex Lees needs to 'calm down' to take his game to the next level

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were England's saviours again as they dragged the hosts to 259-3 at stumps on day four against India. England are facing a record chase of 378 runs and the duo's partnership of 150 off 197 balls has got fans daring to dream. Sportsmail's DAVID LLOYD...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Sam Underhill calls on England to 'adapt quicker' at the breakdown in second Test against Australia, with flanker set to come in for fellow 'Kamikaze Kid' Tom Curry

England hit-man Sam Underhill is primed to unlock the tourists’ misfiring attack by targeting Michael Hooper and the rest of Australia’s breakdown bandits on Saturday in Brisbane. When Eddie Jones’s side lost the series opener in Perth, a major cause of their demise was trouble at the ruck,...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nasser Hussain
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Nick
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Person
Ben Foakes
Daily Mail

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: Rob Key's hiring as England director of cricket has proven a masterstroke in their exciting Test renaissance, while India were hamstrung by not having a quality spinner after omitting Ravichandran Ashwin

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow bot hit centuries as England's revitalised Test side roared into the history books, breezing a record chase of 378 to floor India at Edgbaston and draw the delayed series 2-2. England completed a staggering seven-wicket success in the fifth Test as their Yorkshire run machines...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance. Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Joe Root heaps praise on Ben Stokes for urging England to play like 'rock stars' and 'be entertainers' after the Yorkshireman's century inspired their highest ever fourth-innings run chase against India at Edgbaston

Joe Root inspired England to the highest fourth-innings run-chase in their history, then admitted Ben Stokes had encouraged his players to become ‘rock stars’ as they attempt to take Test cricket to new heights. An hour and a half after he and Jonny Bairstow had blown India away...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Cricket Pitch#Bazball#Hawk Eye
Daily Mail

Steve Smith breaks his silence on THAT comical run-out against Sri Lanka as furious Australia star reveals he has buried the hatchet with Usman Khawaja ahead of second Test in Galle

Steve Smith has insisted that he bears no ill will with teammate Usman Khawaja after he saw red following his comical run-out against Sri Lanka last week. A mix-up between the two batsman saw Smith dismissed after a measly 11-ball innings and the 33-year-old's furious reaction saw him cop criticism from Australian cricket heroes.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Joe Root extends his lead at the top of the Test batting rankings after his match-sealing hundred at Edgbaston, while Jonny Bairstow's back-to-back tons move him into the top 10... but Virat Kohli slips to 13th as his slump in form continues

Joe Root’s brilliant, match-sealing Edgbaston hundred has seen him increase his lead at the top of the world Test batting rankings. On the back of his unbeaten 142, his 28th Test hundred, the 31-year-old former England captain has moved to a career-high 923 points, 44 ahead of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne, the nearest challenger on a list that also includes India’s Rishabh Pant in fifth.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'We were all into Sweet Caroline!': Beth Mead worships 'unbelievable' Old Trafford atmosphere after scoring in England's victory over Austria in Euro 2022 opener... as Leah Williamson praises 'special' record crowd

Beth Mead described the Old Trafford atmosphere as 'unbelievable' after scoring the only goal in England's 1-0 win over Austria in the first game of Euro 2022. The Arsenal winger controlled Fran Kirby's through ball before lifting it over club team-mate Manuela Zinsberger after just 16 minutes, with the Lionesses limiting their opponents to minimal chances at the other end.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Rob Key was right... it's been one hell of a ride watching England this summer! How could we have doubted his decision to appoint Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum?

What did Rob Key say when he appointed Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum to revive England’s Test cricket? Strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride?. Well, Rob, we are doing just that. This record-breaking victory over India, following three equally impressive wins over New Zealand, has been fabulous to watch.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'There has been an important increase of pain': Rafael Nadal admits he is 'worried' that he will not be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon semi-final after aggravating abdominal injury in epic five-set win over Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal fears he may not be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in Friday's blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final – a clash the Australian had said would be the 'most-watched match of all time'. Nadal, 36, aggravated an abdominal injury during his epic five-set win over Taylor Fritz and admits he...
TENNIS
BBC

England v India: Jos Buttler says hosts will remain 'not afraid of failure'

Venues: Ageas Bowl, Edgbaston & Trent Bridge Dates: 7, 9 & 10 July Times: 1st T20 at 18:00 BST, 2nd & 3rd T20s at 14:30. Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Highlights of 1st & 3rd T20 on BBC Two & iPlayer. The 2nd T20 is live on BBC Two & iPlayer from 14:00 on 9 July.
WORLD
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: The Lionesses start as they mean to go on with a Euro 2022 opening win over Austria, as they embark on a mission to embed women's football in the national consciousness

The opening celebration was, much like England football’s, measured, classy and free of unnecessary fireworks. Some plumes of red, white and blue, a few flames and then young side who have so much that they say they want to prove, went about their business. They are being asked to...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

‘Pantomime villain’: Former England cricketer tears into Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli may have failed to end his disastrous run with the bat in the just concluded rescheduled fifth and the final Test of the series against England in Birmingham, but he was as passionate as ever in the game. But often Virat Kohli goes overboard with his emotions on the field, something which was witnessed at Edgbaston as well when he was involved in an ugly verbal spat with England wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow. His confrontation, however, ignited the spark in Jonny Bairstow who not only hit a hundred in the first innings but an unbeaten century in the second as well. The England wicketkeeper was the main man behind India’s loss to the hosts as the Three Lions cruised through to a seven-wicket, accomplishing their highest successful run chase ever in Test cricket. Former England cricketer and noted commentator David Llyod has now slammed Virat Kohli’s shenanigans in the match and has called him the ‘pantomime villain’ in cricket.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'As much as I love running it's not easy competing at a high level': Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has confirmed that he will return for the London Marathon... as the 39-year-old reveals his track racing days are over

Two months after losing to a club runner, Sir Mo Farah has confirmed he will return to the roads for this autumn’s TCS London Marathon – but insists his days of competing on the track are over. The 39-year-old has signed up for what might be his final...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Piers Morgan has the last laugh as he mocks Virat Kohli's kissing gesture at Jonny Bairstow as Gary Lineker, Jos Buttler and Kevin Pietersen toast England's historic victory over India

Piers Morgan has rubbed salt into the wounds for Virat Kohli as the India captain's blowing kisses gesture at Jonny Bairstow came back to bite him as England recorded a historic win at Edgbaston. England totally obliterated India to win the fifth and final Test, as the in-form duo of...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

At just 16, Karamoko Dembele was tipped to 'revolutionise football' alongside Ansu Fati and was likened to Lionel Messi... Three years on he's joining France's 11th-best team - so where did it go wrong?

When the clock struck midnight on May 31, the tolling bells marked the end of the line for a Celtic starlet once tipped for the very top. There was no fanfare or fuss as Karamoko Dembele's Parkhead contract quietly expired and, over a month later, he has started a new chapter at new club Brest – putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with France's 11th-best team.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

465K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy