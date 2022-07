BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Leuji Carnley was driving a motorcycle on I-20/59, near Arkadelphia Road, when he was struck by an unknown driver around 3:35 a.m. Carnley was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO