LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who pleaded guilty to impersonating a public servant in 2018 has been arrested and accused of the same charge. According to a police report on July 2, 2022, police were called to the West End shopping center, to the Sketchers Outlet, about a man being aggressive to passersby, asking people for money, putting his shoes in people’s faces, and was possibly intoxicated. It was also reported he was being aggressive towards staff working at the businesses.

4 HOURS AGO