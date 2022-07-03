ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

By Sportradar
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

A-struck out for Tapia in the 9th. E_Chapman (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 12. 2B_Walls (9), Choi (14), Tapia (14), Springer (12), Gurriel Jr. (21), Guerrero Jr. (12). HR_Ramírez (4), off...

www.recorderonline.com

The Associated Press

Chapman, Bichette HR; Jays edge A's 2-1 to snap 6-game skid

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Oakland Athletics 2-1 on Wednesday to snap a five-game losing streak. Matt Chapman also homered against his former team for the second straight day. Chapman spent his first five seasons in Oakland before being traded to Toronto in March. Ramón Laureano homered for the A’s, who failed to complete their first sweep of the season. Laureano’s sixth long ball of the year broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth. Chapman answered with his 13th in the top of the seventh before Bichette hit his 13th an inning later.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Vaughn, Garcia help White Sox rally, beat Twins 9-8 in 10

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn tied the game with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Leury Garcia hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Chicago White Sox a 9-8 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The White Sox trailed five times in the game and tied it each time before taking their first and only lead in extra innings to avoid a three-game sweep. Chicago snapped a seven-game losing streak to the AL Central-leading Twins. Playing his first game since April 23, Eloy Jiménez made an immediate impact for the White Sox, hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game 3-all and an RBI single in the seventh that made it 6-6. Jiménez had been sidelined with a torn tendon in his left hamstring. He also made a difficult catch before running into the netting down the left-field line to end the sixth. Jorge Polanco homered twice for Minnesota, both times giving his team the lead.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Who's No. 1? Uncertainty surrounding top pick at NHL draft

Rather than tip his hand on who the Montreal Canadiens plan to select with the first pick in the NHL draft, Kent Hughes joked they’ll end up with all three of Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. If the Canadiens want to make a splash, they could end up with two of them. There’s uncertainly surrounding who’s going No. 1 for the first time in nearly a decade, when the Colorado Avalanche chose Nathan MacKinnon in 2013. In the aftermath of MacKinnon leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, the Canadiens are confronted with a potentially franchise-changing decision in their first time picking first in 42 years and as the hosts of the draft in Montreal. “If there was any one player with a perfect track record, it would be a pretty simple decision and we probably would have already declared what we were going to do,” Hughes said Wednesday. “Everything we can know, whether it’s Shane or Logan or Juraj, we want to know to what extent they will be able to live with the pressure of playing in Montreal.”
NHL

