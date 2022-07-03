ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Boater arrested on Lake Santa Fe for operating a vessel while impaired

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – Richard Leslie English, 60, was arrested yesterday and charged with operating a vessel while impaired. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers who were patrolling Lake Santa Fe decided to conduct a boating...

WCJB

Two arrested after U-Haul chase in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are showing us video of a chase with a runaway U-Haul truck. On June 18th, deputies spotted a U-Haul truck matching the description of one used to steal a motorcycle. Deputies say it took two spike traps to take out all...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two people killed after Tesla collides with semi-truck on I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead following a wreck at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Gainesville on Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they requested assistance from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 1:58 p.m. after a tesla became pinned under a semi-truck. It happened at the southbound rest area near mile marker 382.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

26 bullets shot into a residence in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to reports of gunfire last night, July 4th, on NE Cherry Lane. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says when officers arrived to the residence, victims stated they heard gunfire coming from outside. The victims reported they initially thought the noise was coming...
LAKE CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man riding unregistered motorcycle jailed after fleeing MCSO sergeant

An 18-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant while riding an unregistered motorcycle. On Monday, the sergeant was conducting routine traffic control near the 6000 block of S U.S. Highway 441 in a marked patrol car. According to the MCSO report, the sergeant observed a motorcycle, later identified as a yellow 2014 Suzuki RM-Z, that was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Columbia County teacher arrested for DUI in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Andrew Douglas Schrader, 41, who is listed on the Columbia County High School site as an ESE teacher, was arrested late last night in High Springs and charged with driving under the influence. A High Springs Police Department officer reported that he observed a pickup...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Palatka man arrested for murder after a year long search

After a year long search, the Palatka Police Department (PPD) has arrested a man for murder. The Police Department says they started their extensive investigation into the murder of Derrick Leonard in May 2021. PPD says the murder happened at a residence in the 800 block of N 11th St.
PALATKA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gunfire puts 26 holes in occupied Lake City home

What sounded like fireworks turned out to be gunfire at a Lake City house on Monday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, responding officers discovered 26 bullet holes in a NE Cherry Lane residence around 10 p.m. Two victims—who initially believed the sound to be...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne man arrested for stealing a car in Putnam County

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after he was found pumping gas into a stolen vehicle on Sunday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported a stolen Chevrolet Impala was likely in the Hawthorne area. An Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description at the...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Police investigate shots fired at a home in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating after dozens of shots were fired into a home on the Fourth of July. Two victims say they heard gunfire coming from outside their home on Northeast Cherry Lane at 10 p.m. They thought it was the sound of...
LAKE CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two juveniles arrested, handful of car burglary cases solved

MORRISTON — A rash of car burglaries and hijackings that have occurred since the end of June have put a number of residents in the Morriston area on guard. But following the latest one to occur, at least two people suspected of playing a role in the crimes are behind bars.
MORRISTON, FL
mycbs4.com

Pedestrian dead after a crash in Suwannee County

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a fatal car crash involving a pedestrian over the weekend in Suwannee County. FHP Troop-B Public Information Officer, Patrick Riordan, says a vehicle was traveling east on US Hwy 90, just east of County Road 49, very early on Sunday morning, July 3rd.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents discuss complaints from city’s newcomers

Several Ocalans recently submitted letters to discuss multiple complaints that they have heard from some of the city’s newest residents. “Why do people move to a city and do nothing but complain about the roads, the airport, the store availability, the housing, etc.? Would you not be better off embracing the great wonderful things that Ocala has to offer? Yes, traffic has gotten worse with more people moving here. Yes, we need an airport. Costco would be wonderful, and so would more restaurant choices and less gas stations, diners, self storage facilities, and car washes. But we are surrounded by nature and are still fortunate enough to be a small town. Enjoy, people, and stop complaining,” says Ocala resident Linda Halaychik.
OCALA, FL

