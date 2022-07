Little Rock, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) announced today that the first case of monkeypox has been identified in the state. “Arkansas has been monitoring cases of monkeypox in the U.S.,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha. “While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like COVID-19. We encourage anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox to please contact their health care provider and be tested.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO