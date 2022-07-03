ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butts, Henry, Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meriwether, Pike, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Meriwether; Pike; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meriwether County in west central Georgia Southwestern Pike County in west central Georgia Northwestern Upson County in west central Georgia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Molena, or 9 miles west of Zebulon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Zebulon, Woodbury, Molena, Meansville, Gay, Hilltop, Lifsey Springs, Imlac and Hollonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow, Clarke, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Morgan; Oconee; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oconee County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia North central Morgan County in north central Georgia Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bogart, or 7 miles northwest of Watkinsville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watkinsville, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Westgate Park, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Eastville, Barnett Shoals, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Farmington and Bear Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County police searching for Dollar General thief

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are asking help to identify a man wanted for breaking into a Stockbridge store June 26. The unidentified male is accused of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the Dollar General store on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. He also got away with an undetermined amount of merchandise, police said.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia man among 17 killed in holiday weekend wrecks

A Northeast Georgia man is among 17 people who have died in traffic-related incidents in Georgia over this long holiday weekend. 60-year-old Michael Jones of Danielsville died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, July 2, in Madison County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:37 p.m. on US 29.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)Nationwide Report. 34-year-old Sajida Hussaini was identified as the Afghan refugee who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County. The victim was six months pregnant. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Hewatt Road [...]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Man kills himself after driving pickup into vehicles, gas pumps at Paulding store

July 4, 2022–10:55 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck that slammed into a sign, gas pumps, and vehicles at a Paulding County store Sunday has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the white GMC Sierra crew cab truck was traveling...
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Natasha Ruiz was reported missing Wednesday after disappearing from her home on Jonathan Road in Riverdale. Natasha is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 140 pounds with black hair and...
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

1 dead, 8 injured after car flips over on I-20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead, and 8 others were injured after a single-car crash early Tuesday morning. Dekalb County police say at around 4:15 a.m. officers were called to an accident on Interstate-20 westbound near Wesley Chapel Road. Police said it appears that the driver lost control...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Crash involving stolen SUV sparks GSP investigation in Morrow after chase

MORROW, Ga. — A crash involving a stolen SUV in Morrow Saturday night sparked an independent investigation by Georgia State Patrol. According to GSP, the crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on Morrow Road near Bob White Circle. Morrow Police said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the stolen SUV, but the driver took off and led officers on a chase. GSP added that the stolen SUV was a 2018 Dodge Journey headed north on Morrow Road. The driver then recklessly drove onto the wrong side of the road and struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra head-on, according to GSP.
MORROW, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (June 27- July 3)

MACON, Ga. — 1. St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 | Here are this year's winners!. The home, which is located at 605 Woodlands Blvd. in Kathleen has four bedrooms and three bathrooms for a total of around 2,700 square feet. Other amenities include his and her walk-in closets, an all-brick exterior and coffered ceilings with exposed beams. It has an estimated value of around $400K.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trapped driver killed in fiery crash at SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - At least one person has been killed in a fiery crash at a southwest Atlanta intersection Tuesday morning. Atlanta police say at around 6:10 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Cascade Avenue after reports of a vehicle crash. Durring the...
ATLANTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Macon man arrested with 47 pounds of marijuana, $12K

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say a man they were serving warrants to tried to flush "a large quantity" of marijuana down a toilet during his arrest. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit was called to a house on Thurmond Drive to help the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning.
MACON, GA
WSB Radio

Woman saves boy from potential human trafficking

The Stone Mountain Park police department is investigating after a Cumming woman may have foiled an attempted human trafficking during holiday fireworks Saturday evening. Kelly Pittman and her family were visiting the park for a day of fun and fireworks. But when rain began to fall and people on the lawn started to scatter, she noticed a 3-year-old boy all by himself.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

