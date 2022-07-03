ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The 'sour 16' Saudi-backed LIV Golf defectors are seeking player support in their Tour fight as they look to engineer a coup against Keith Pelley and the current regime, with group to be backed 'for as long as it takes'

By Derek Lawrenson
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Imagine the sulphurous atmosphere at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick on Monday as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and many of the game's young stars come face to face with Saudi-backed LIV defectors such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Bryson DeChambeau.

Also taking part is Keith Pelley, the CEO of the DP World Tour threatened with legal action by 16 of the defectors for banning them from playing in the Scottish Open, beginning on Thursday.

The two-day Irish event comes at the start of what promises to be another tumultuous week for the sport as the 'sour 16' - as they have become known on the DP circuit - try to engineer what amounts to a coup against Pelley and the current regime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvoAi_0gTutnek00
Ian Poulter (left) and Lee Westwood (right) have both joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vJfFE_0gTutnek00
Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour's CEO, banned the defectors from playing at the Scottish Open

They want a meeting of all members to question the 13-year alliance with the PGA Tour announced recently by Pelley and which they believe is a bad one for the European game.

They also believe the membership should have been told about a package LIV allegedly offered to Pelley a year ago worth between $700million to $800m.

Pelley contends the tour never received a formal written offer. The Saudis have promised to bankroll any legal action for the defectors 'for as long as it takes'.

The LIV ranks were swelled on Saturday by Paul Casey, meaning eight of the 24 golfers who competed in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits last year have now joined the outlying circuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aurl1_0gTutnek00
LIV golfers will play alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick

Daily Mail

'Those guys made their bed, so leave us alone': Billy Horschel accuses the Saudi-backed LIV Golf defectors of being 'hypocrites and LIARS' and tells them to stay away from PGA Tour and DP World Tour

Billy Horschel has accused golf’s Saudi rebels of being ‘hypocrites and liars’ and urged them to stay away from the established tours. Horschel made an impassioned defence of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, which will feature a number of players from LIV Golf after their suspensions were temporarily stayed on appeal.
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour pro on LIV Golf: I was wrong about Ian Poulter

DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera does not mince his words when it comes to LIV Golf. When the Saudi-backed mega money series was initially announced, the Frenchman absolutely tore into those players who were thinking of jumping ship. “WTF is going on in some player’s head???” he posted on...
Golf.com

LIV Golf squabble reaches the courts: 3 players granted spots in Scottish Open

Litigation over the controversial LIV Golf league has officially begun — and the defectors have scored their first victory. According to a release from the DP World Tour, the suspensions of Ian Poulter, Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegui have been temporarily stayed as their case works its way through the appeals process in U.K. courts. The trio of players were among those suspended and fined by the DP World Tour last month after they competed in the LIV Golf Invitational in London without a conflicting event release form. They will now be eligible to compete in this week’s Scottish Open.
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel planning "tell-all" memoir

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel is reportedly working on an explosive “tell-all memoir” about her affair with the big cat, despite previously signing an $8million non-disclosure agreement promising her silence. According to a report by Page Six, Uchitel, now a nightclub manager who was linked with...
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Mail

Wimbledon chiefs deny 2004 champion Maria Sharapova was snubbed from Centre Court centenary celebrations because of her nationality... with players from Russia and Belarus banned because of the war with Ukraine

Wimbledon chiefs have denied Maria Sharapova was left out of their Centre Court centenary celebrations because she is Russian — insisting not all one-time champions were included. Sharapova was a notable absentee from Sunday’s parade of champions, which included 26 former winners, 12 of whom had just one Wimbledon...
The Spun

Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters. The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links. Via Kyle Porter of...
golfmagic.com

Golfers in BUST-UP with dog walker at UK golf club

A number of Scottish golfers are said to have been coming more and more into conflict with post-lockdown runners and ramblers, according to a report in The Times. The publication has identified several incidents at golf clubs in the country where disputes are happening as a result of people either failing to clear up after their pets on the course, or joggers simply not leaving the fairway when golfers are about to hit their tee shots.
Golf.com

Rules Guy: If your partner asks you to mark your ball in the fairway, do you have to replace it their divot?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Upon reaching our drives, my playing partner and I found that our golf balls were touching and perfectly lined up toward the hole. My ball was in front, so I marked it. His approach produced a massive divot; to replace my ball in its original spot would have meant being in this newly created divot. I claimed I was entitled to a free drop, he said I wasn’t. Who was right? —Brick Rigden, Parkville, Mo.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Bill Murray, more at 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland

The JP McManus Pro-Am is a two-day, 36-hole charitable event which has raised more than $145 million in its previous five stagings. Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, site of the 2027 Ryder Cup, is the setting for the pro-am which features some of the game’s top stars, men and women, as well as leaders of industry, musicians, actors and comedians.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau on rumours his deal is $125m? "A little low"

Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed reports are “somewhat close” his LIV Golf contract is allegedly worth $125million. The 28-year-old was announced as a LIV Golf signee during the Saudi-backed series’ opening event at Centurion Club just outside of London a few weeks ago. Last week the 2020 U.S....
GolfWRX

Rory McIlroy tests Tiger Woods’ new TaylorMade driver, Fujikura Ventus shaft setup

Tiger Woods made a rare change to his driver setup at the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland on Monday. Since 2018, and as recently as the 2022 PGA Championship, Woods had been using a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited model (either 60 TX or 70 TX) in his drivers. When he showed up in Ireland on Monday for the event, however, his TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver (9 degrees) was equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm has one issue with 2027 Ryder Cup host Adare Manor

Jon Rahm is a fan of Adare Manor, the 2027 Ryder Cup host layout. “[Tom] Fazio has done an amazing redesign of the golf course,” Rahm said Tuesday morning before the final round of the J.P. McManus Pro-Am, which is being played at the County Limerick, Ireland, club. “It's beautiful and this golf course can be made as easy as they want and as hard as they want, right. It's the beauty of a good challenge.
Golf Channel

LIV Golf's four players placed as twosomes at Genesis Scottish Open

Four LIV Golf players were allowed by an arbiter to compete in this week's Genesis Scottish Open. Those four players will go out in twosomes during the first two rounds at Renaissance Club. LIV Golf players were barred by the DP World Tour from competing in the event, which is...
Daily Mail

