With UCLA and USC off to the Big Ten by 2024, there’s going to be a lot of change coming for both programs in the future. It will be something brand-new to head UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who’s only coached in the Pac-12 as a head coach; first with Oregon and now with UCLA. However, Los Angeles Times writer Ben Bloch suggested that is no guarantee that Kelly will coach the Bruins when they make the move to a new conference.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO