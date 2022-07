Suzette has been accused of leaking the video that led to Ceaser being fired from “Black Ink Crew.”. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser made headlines after he was fired from the show following accusations of dog abuse. Of course, it was former cast member Donna who seemingly got the ball rolling. She reposted the controversial video after it was first shared by blogger Gossip of the City. In the caption, Donna called for Ceaser to be fired. She also brought back up the abuse accusations made by his daughter Cheyenne. Donna believes Ceaser did get violent with Cheyenne. And she also accused VH1 of not holding Ceaser accountable for his toxic behavior over the years. Although some of Ceaser’s supporters accused Donna of not being loyal, Donna prefers to be loyal to Cheynne and her mother Crystal. She also hasn’t forgotten that Ceaser has accused her of being abusive towards Alex. This is something both Donna and Alex have vehemently denied.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO