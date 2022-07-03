ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Police investigating shooting at Travelodge that left 1 hospitalized

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Travelodge that left one victim hospitalized.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), police arrived to the scene at 4760 South Cleveland Avenue where multiple shots were fired and a person was shot at around 1:29 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The suspected shooter tried to run and was caught at a nearby furniture store, FMPD said.

According to FMPD, the victim drove themselves to Lee Memorial Hospital before being transported by police to Gulf Coast Hospital. Their injures do not appear life threatening at this time.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

This is an active investigation.

