Tennis

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in...

thespun.com

Comments / 39

Navy/Army Veteran
1d ago

who cares!!! Nick Kyrgios is doing what's good for Tennis, the Tennis World applauded John McEnroe for his antics for many years with No repercussions.....Now it's a problem? More fans have tuned in to see what Kyrgios does next. Just stay tuned....he's warming up!

Reply
6
Tony Antonakas
1d ago

This is what happens when two Greeks try to play a friendly game of tennis. As a Greek man myself, I know what I'm talking about.

Reply
5
John Allegro
2d ago

Nah, why would you tell us what they did to get the fine. Journalism at its finest.

Reply(1)
11
