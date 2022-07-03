Look: Longtime ESPN 'SportsCenter' Anchor Got Married
Longtime ESPN anchor Stan Verrett shared some exciting news over the weekend. He is now married. On Friday, Verrett shared a photo of himself and his...thespun.com
Longtime ESPN anchor Stan Verrett shared some exciting news over the weekend. He is now married. On Friday, Verrett shared a photo of himself and his...thespun.com
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 40