Look: Longtime ESPN 'SportsCenter' Anchor Got Married

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 18 DAYS AGO