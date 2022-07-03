ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland man indicted on 18 charges in deputy’s killing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The 21-year-old Maryland man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy in June has been indicted on a total of 18 charges.

Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was indicted last week on charges including first- and second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and multiple counts relating to illegal firearm possession, The Star Democrat reported Sunday.

Authorities have said Hilliard was trying to arrest Davidson on multiple felony warrants, saw him coming out of an apartment complex and began a foot pursuit. Davidson, of Delmar, shot at Hilliard multiple times, fatally injuring him, according to authorities.

Davidson, who was taken into custody after a lengthy manhunt, is being held without bond. He is scheduled for a court appearance July 15, the newspaper reported.

Davidson was prohibited from owning firearms after a 2019 felony armed robbery conviction for which he served no jail time, according to the newspaper. Officials have since criticized that sentence as too lenient.

