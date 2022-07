WhatsApp has been generally slow to roll out new features. This is unlike Telegram, which keeps adding major new features to its platform every few months. Slowly but steadily though, the Facebook-owned company has been working on bridging this gap and further enhancing your messaging experience with some useful upgrades like the ability to send files up to 2GB in size, add up to 512 people in a group, and Communities. In May 2022, the company rolled out WhatsApp message reactions as a way to let you express yourself better. However, you were limited to using only six basic emoji as reactions. Less than two months later, WhatsApp is working on fixing this limitation.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO