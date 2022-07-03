ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Ex-police employee charged in killings of 2 Virginia women

kentuckytoday.com
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two women have been found dead and a retired police department employee has been charged with second-degree murder in their killings following a lengthy weekend standoff, authorities in suburban Richmond said. The incident began Saturday afternoon when...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxrichmond.com

Father, artist identified as victim of City Dogs shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A weekend filled with gun violence in Richmond left a 36-year-old dead in the Fan. Kyle Stoner was gunned down while out on the patio of City Dogs on Sunday night. People have been laying flowers and other mementos in front of City Dogs, where Kyle...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
City
Mechanicsville, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria man charged in Richmond murder and I-95 police chase

Virginia State Police announced that Alexandria resident Derrick R. Adjei has been arrested and charged in both a homicide in Richmond and a police pursuit along I-95 that followed. Adjei is charged with the murder of Kyle Stoner, a local artist and cook who was killed outside of City Dogs...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
WRIC - ABC 8News

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia State Police K9 dies of smoke inhalation

BUCKINGHAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police K9 died after suffering “severe smoke inhalation.”. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, K9 Odin’s handler stopped at the Virginia State Police Area Office in Buckingham County while on patrol, and Odin stayed in his crate. A fire...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19news

Police: Boy fatally shot at Virginia party, another injured

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) -- Police say a child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia. Local news outlets report officers were called to an event venue in suburban Richmond on Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Hopewell police investigate Fourth of July drive-by shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are looking for the person responsible for shooting into a vehicle while driving past another vehicle. On Monday, July 4 around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Cedar Level Road and Wilmington Avenue for the report of an accident that resulted in the vehicle getting hit by gunfire.
HOPEWELL, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Gunman opens fire on I-95 driver in Richmond

RICHMOND Va. — Police are looking for the person who opened fire on Interstate 95 in Richmond early Monday morning. The gunfire injured a driver. "Virginia State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 71 mile marker in the City of Richmond. The Honda Civic was eventually located at a gas station in the 4400 block of Commerce Road, just off Bells Road Exit 69," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old male from Richmond, Va., was located inside the Honda and found to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, wounds."
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy