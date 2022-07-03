ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

25-year-old woman killed in Calhoun County crash

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports CALHOUN COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Jacksonville woman on Sunday, July 3,...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 3

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

Calhoun County, AL – The manhunt for Tony Lamar White has ended in Richmond, Kentucky. Kentucky Highway Patrol were able to locate White and take him into custody. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has advised that White was involved in a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol and is in their custody and has not been transported to the county jail as of yet.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man killed in crash on Wenonah Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old man from Birmingham has died after his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The crash happened on July 3 at 1:45 a.m. Authorities say Eric James Ratcliffe was driving west in the 3600 block Wenonah Road SW when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Traffic Accident Involving Jacksonville Woman

Jacksonville, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that they are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash on July 3. Authorities say 25-year-old Monica Nabers was fatally injured when the 2014 Dodge Ram pickup she was driving left the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. This happened around 3:30 am on Roy Webb Road. ALEA's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the crash.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sheriff Holds Press Conference About Kidnapping Suspect on the Run

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, held a press conference this morning at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters to discuss the events that led up to the current manhunt for Tony Lamar White. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, and Calhoun/Cleburn County District Attorney, Brian McVeigh were also present for the press conference.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian struck and killed in Birmingham on Sunday was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 61-year-old Lacy Arnez Owens was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 6th Place North at 3rd Avenue North. Owens was discovered by a Birmingham police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a July 2 motorcycle accident in which another car fled the scene of the accident. Birmingham resident Eric Leuji Carnley, 43, died when the motorcycle he was riding was hit on I-59/20 near Arkadelphia Road, Chief Deputy […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
