Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS and HAIL. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Campbell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN APPOMATTOX...NORTHEASTERN CAMPBELL...NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...AND SOUTHERN AMHERST COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Glasgow to near Madison Heights to near Coleman Falls, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Amherst Bent Creek Concord Big Island Forest and Rustburg. This includes The following Locations Liberty University and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

AMHERST COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO