Streaking at a baseball game is not advised for any number of reasons, but that seems to be especially the case at the home of the Portland Pickles of the West Coast League. That was a real hit, even if the rest of it was, perhaps, a touch staged. I’m not saying it was DEFINITELY just a show, but it did work out awfully neat and tidy. I still enjoyed the takedown, though. Guy knows how to absorb a blow.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO