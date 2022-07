As the lawsuit between the families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie continues, the father of Laundrie reportedly took a swipe at the media. According to The Sun, Brian Laundrie’s father, Christopher, stated that he and his wife Roberta are being “tried” by the media and it isn’t right to him. While out for a hike, Christopher became hostile with reporters. As he was asked if he wanted to address Gabby Petito’s family, Laundrie became aggressive. “If I wanted to say something to them I would have. Don’t to me anymore,” he declared while swatting his hand.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO