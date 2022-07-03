Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum Cut From ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

There are some exciting characters that are set to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and one that has fans particularly hyped is a certain vampire hunter. I’m, of course, talking about the one and only Blade, who will be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali when he returns to the big screen. While fans are hyped to see this new iteration of the character, there’s still plenty of love for Wesley Snipes’ OG version of the hero. Snipes, for his part, also has a lot of affection for his superhero role and, amid the hype for the reboot, he’s revealed one of the ways in which he’d taken steps to get a fourth movie in his franchise made.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO