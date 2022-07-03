ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham claims he played second half of season ‘without an ACL’

By Ethan Sears
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Turns out, Odell Beckham Jr. might have torn his ACL long before Super Bowl LVI .

The unsigned wide receiver declared on Twitter Sunday that he “played the whole back half of the season without an ACL, and won a Super Bowl!”

That would imply Beckham, who left the Rams’ victory over the Bengals after his knee gave out, suffered the injury somewhere around halfway through the season. If true, it’s quite impressive that he played what would have been multiple months without a working knee.

It also implies he tore it prior to being traded, meaning the Rams either missed the torn ACL in a physical or were perfectly fine with it. Either of those scenarios would be somewhat bizarre.

Since the Super Bowl, Beckham has undergone surgery to fix his ACL, though no team has signed the former Giants star yet. Beckham was traded to the Rams last season after a falling out with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, playing three regular-season games and the playoffs with Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtTAD_0gTuoURW00
Odell Beckham Jr.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iihbi_0gTuoURW00
Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates a Super Bowl win
Getty Images

The trade worked out well for the Rams, as Beckham had a good postseason before being forced to leave the Super Bowl early. He had nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC title game against the Rams, and scored a touchdown against the Bengals early in the game.

Whether that will be enough for the Rams to bring Beckham back remains to be seen, especially if it takes him a long time to work his way back. The team has said they want to do so, but that hasn’t happened just yet.

