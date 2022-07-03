Denver man killed after hitting party bus head-on near Red Rocks

Deadly crash closes Entrance 1 to Red Rocks Amphitheater (Photo credit: CDOT)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol has reported the cause of a deadly head-on crash that killed one person and caused a partial closure on Highway 93 between Interstate 70 and Alameda.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office first reported the crash on Saturday evening that closed down Entrance 1 of Red Rocks Amphitheatre during the Zeds Dead concert.

Colorado State Patrol gave an update on Sunday about the cause of the collision.

According to CSP, the call for the three-car crash crash came in at 5:44 p.m. The first car was a Kia Optima driven by a 27-year-old man from Denver. The driver of the Kia was going south on Highway 93 when it passed a Honda CRV, driven by a 25-year-old man from Thornton.

The Kia crossed the double yellow lines and went head-on with a Ford F550, also known as a party bus. The large vehicle was being driven by a 42-year-old man and no other passengers were on the party bus at the time.

After the Kia hit the party bus head-on, the impact of the crash caused the party bus to push back into the Honda CRV.

The 27-year-old driver of the Kia was pronounced dead. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, and there were no injuries reported to the other two drivers involved in the crash.

According to CSP, the use of alcohol, drugs and excessive speeds by the driver of the Kia are all suspected of playing a role in this crash.