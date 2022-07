CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men who rode up on a motorcycle accosted, and then robbed, a victim in the Bronx Monday, police said. The man, 37, was walking on Teller Avenue when two men drove up on the two-wheeled vehicle, police said. On surveillance video, one of the suspects can be seen hopping off and displaying a handgun before forcibly removing a cellphone and wallet from the victim.

BRONX, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO