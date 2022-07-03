ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

A dynamic young left-back with the desire to attack... and statistically superior to Luke Shaw! Tyrell Malacia could be the perfect signing for Manchester United this summer, but who is the £13m rising star?

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Feyenoord star Tyrell Malacia is set to become Erik ten Hag's first signing with the player set to complete a medical after Manchester United agreed a £12.9million deal for the player.

The 22-year-old was on a list of targets Erik ten Hag submitted to the Red Devils after agreeing to join the club from Ajax. He felt the Dutch international would be a beneficial signing for United.

Sportsmail have profiled the left-back, who is set to arrive at Old Trafford ahead of next season. We have outlined exactly who the Dutchman is, how he will fare in the Premier League, where he will play for United and so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMRSY_0gTummS800
Feyenoord star Tyrell Malacia is set to become Manchester United's first signing this summer

Who is Tyrell Malacia?

Malacia is a product of the Feyenoord youth academy. He joined the system at the age of nine and honed his skills with the junior side of the club until 2015 when he signed his first professional contract.

Malacia continued to represent the Feyenoord U19's before being called up to join the first team on their training camp in Spain alongside Mats Knoester and Dylan Vente.

The youngster made his professional debut for the club in December 2017 - playing a full 90 minutes when Feyenoord beat Napoli 2–1 in their Champions League fixture.

Malacia went on to make his Eredivisie debut on 13 December 2017 when Feyenoord played against SC Heerenveen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLUfp_0gTummS800
Malacia is a product of the Feyenoord youth academy and plays for the Dutch national team

During that time, Malacia began to establish himself on the international scene. He earned caps at U16, U17, U18 and U19 level for Holland. He also represented his nation in the U17 European Championship.

However, on August 27, 2021, Malacia received his first call-up to the Dutch first-team for games against Norway, Montenegro and Turkey. He was handed his debut on September 4, 2021, in the match against Montenegro.

Malacia has continued to excel domestically and internationally. He was even named in the UEFA Europa Conference League Team of the Season in 2022, after winning a runners-up medal during the tournament.

How well suited is he to the Premier League?

Malacia has the pace and acceleration to thrive in the Premier League. He also has the dynamism and athleticism to help Manchester United rediscover their attacking prowess.

However, there may be some concerns about Malacia's height - given the fact he is only 5ft 6in, while the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are 6ft 3in and 6ft 2in respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwJLf_0gTummS800
Malacia has the pace and acceleration to thrive in the Premier League next season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lEhJE_0gTummS800
However, he is regarded as a small defender with the likes of Harry Maguire trumping him 

Nevertheless, Malacia excels in his ability to tackle and intercept the ball well. He also is also fast, powerful and dangerous at both ends of the field.

That being said, Malacia could improve the quality of his crosses - considering he could be feeding more balls into the box than any other Manchester United defender as his stats trump Maguire, Varane and Luke Shaw in that particular area.

Where would he fit in Erik ten Hag's system?

Malacia is a dynamic young defender that excels in the left-back position. However, he has the ability to play at centre-back when needed due to his versatility.

There will be competition in the form of Shaw for a place in Ten Hag's starting XI, and making himself No 1 choice will be easier said than done as the England international established himself as United's first-choice left-back a long time ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uwQV_0gTummS800
Malacia is a dynamic young defender that could play as a left-back in Erik ten Hag's system

But, statistically, Malacia is the superior defender. He makes more clearances, tackles, interceptions and crosses than Shaw. He is also deemed to be fitter, faster and more dynamic than the 26-year-old.

Malacia also launches more attacks from the defensive third of the pitch compared to Shaw. However, the England star does make more blocks, win more aerial duels and create more chances than the 22-year-old defender.

What is his playing style?

Malacia is a creative young player with great technical ability. He is known for using his speed and explosive power in 1v1 situations. He also carries the ball well up the pitch and distributes effectively to his team-mates.

Malacia also possesses excellent ball control and has the ability to change the direction of play by passing or dribbling - making him a real offensive threat.

The 22-year-old boasts an endless amount of energy and likes to get ahead of the ball - overlapping with his winger to provide crosses into the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRFPk_0gTummS800
Malacia is a creative young player with great technical ability and impressive pace 

His fluidity and dynamism going forwards on the left-hand-side makes him a real asset to his team - providing lost of activity down the flank during 90 minutes.

Defensively, Malacia is regarded as relatively small in stature. However, that does not impede his performances on the pitch.

He is courageous, tenacious and willing to put himself on the line for his team-mates.

The Dutch international is also fearless and aggressive in his defensive approach but possesses good awareness, recognition of play and spatial consciousness.

His ability to anticipate play and time his tackles well allows him to make key interceptions and clearances for his team-mates throughout the games.

How badly do Manchester United need him?

Manchester United registered an interest in signing Malacia when the transfer window first opened. However, their pursuit of the 22-year-old defender took a hit when they turned their attention to Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag was eager to secure the services of the Barcelona midfielder and neglected Malacia as a result. Therefore, the Dutch international was poised to join French side Lyon instead of the Premier League giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEvh7_0gTummS800
Malacia will have to compete with Luke Shaw for a place in the Manchester United starting XI

However, with De Jong talks advanced, United have switched their sights back to Malacia's deal and have an now reached an agreement with Feyenoord for £12.9m plus a further £1.7m in add ons - trumping Lyon's offer of £12.9m all in.

United's move for the youngster is an interesting one considering they are well stacked in the left-back position.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag believes Malacia will provide the squad with the extra bit of quality Manchester United need for the 2022-2023 campaign.

United are expected to offload Alex Telles amid building interest from elsewhere but Malacia will still have to compete with Luke Shaw for a place in Ten Hag's starting XI.

What's been said about him?

Ten Hag has been a long-term admirer of Malacia - with footage recently emerging of the Manchester United manager crediting the defender during a game against his old club Ajax.

In a compilation of Malacia's best moments posted online by a fan, the cameras focused on Ten Hag in the dugout. The Ajax boss was seen pointing in the player's direction and shouting: 'That kid at left back is amazing.'

The high praise certainly didn't stop there, with Ten Hag then ordering assistant coach Michael Reiziger sat next to him to 'take note of him'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBHNw_0gTummS800
Ten Hag has been a long-term admirer of Malacia - recognising the youngster's talent during his time as the Ajax manager 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJadv_0gTummS800
The Dutch manager made comments about Malacia when Ajax played against Feyenoord

Last year, the 52-year-old was asked if Malacia was one of his transfer targets while still at Ajax. Ten Hag remained coy with his response but let everyone know what he thought of the defender.

'We do think he is a good player, yes,' Ten Hag said. 'A transfer for Malacia to us is not an issue in the first place. Before we get all speculations again; it does not play at all.

'We can accommodate a departure of [Nicolas] Tagliafico within our current selection. If it is really necessary, we have a shadow list indeed. Whether Malacia is on that list? I'm not going to tell you.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We were all into Sweet Caroline!': Beth Mead worships 'unbelievable' Old Trafford atmosphere after scoring in England's victory over Austria in Euro 2022 opener... as Leah Williamson praises 'special' record crowd

Beth Mead described the Old Trafford atmosphere as 'unbelievable' after scoring the only goal in England's 1-0 win over Austria in the first game of Euro 2022. The Arsenal winger controlled Fran Kirby's through ball before lifting it over club team-mate Manuela Zinsberger after just 16 minutes, with the Lionesses limiting their opponents to minimal chances at the other end.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Reiziger
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Tyrell Malacia
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Alex Telles
Person
Dylan Vente
Daily Mail

Sam Underhill calls on England to 'adapt quicker' at the breakdown in second Test against Australia, with flanker set to come in for fellow 'Kamikaze Kid' Tom Curry

England hit-man Sam Underhill is primed to unlock the tourists’ misfiring attack by targeting Michael Hooper and the rest of Australia’s breakdown bandits on Saturday in Brisbane. When Eddie Jones’s side lost the series opener in Perth, a major cause of their demise was trouble at the ruck,...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'There has been an important increase of pain': Rafael Nadal admits he is 'worried' that he will not be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in Wimbledon semi-final after aggravating abdominal injury in epic five-set win over Taylor Fritz

Rafael Nadal fears he may not be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in Friday's blockbuster Wimbledon semi-final – a clash the Australian had said would be the 'most-watched match of all time'. Nadal, 36, aggravated an abdominal injury during his epic five-set win over Taylor Fritz and admits he...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Ian Poulter is ready to rile tour loyalists by playing in Europe between Saudi-backed LIV events... as the defiant Englishman eyes flagship BMW PGA Championship after overturning ban

Ian Poulter will follow up his contentious appearance in the Genesis Scottish Open — which begins on Thursday — with more outings on the DP World Tour this summer, including the flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The news will infuriate many of the tour’s loyalists — who...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Barcelona#Dutch#Old Trafford#Eredivisie#Sc Heerenveen#U18#U19
Daily Mail

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ADMITS he liked an Instagram post about wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo being 'upset' at a 25 per cent wage cut, insisting he clicked the button in error!

Harry Maguire has been left red-faced after admitting he liked an Instagram post about Cristiano Ronaldo's anger at Manchester United salary cuts - before quickly backtracking and insisting it was done in error. Fans have slammed Maguire and questioned his captain's credentials after the embarrassing gaffe, in which he reacted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest's busy summer of recruitment edges towards its fourth signing with £13m deal for Mainz captain Moussa Niakhate... with boss Steve Cooper still chasing both Neco Williams and Omar Richards

Nottingham Forest are poised to clinch the signing of Moussa Niakhate from Mainz as they work on deals for Neco Williams and Omar Richards. Niakhate's signing was due to be announced on Wednesday for £13million, with the defender becoming Forest's fourth summer signing - with the fifth and sixth set to follow in the coming days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling on the brink of stunning £55m switch to Chelsea after agreeing personal terms having told Man City he wants to leave… with England star set to become Todd Boehly's first buy

Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea after officially informing Manchester City that it is the right time for him to leave. Sportsmail understands that the England international finalised the terms of a contract with Chelsea during talks alongside his lawyer. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel held positive discussions with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

'As much as I love running it's not easy competing at a high level': Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has confirmed that he will return for the London Marathon... as the 39-year-old reveals his track racing days are over

Two months after losing to a club runner, Sir Mo Farah has confirmed he will return to the roads for this autumn’s TCS London Marathon – but insists his days of competing on the track are over. The 39-year-old has signed up for what might be his final...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Tyrell Malacia names one former Man Utd player he admires

Tyrell Malacia became Manchester United’s first signing of the summer earlier this week after signing a four-year deal plus the option of an additional year. The 22-year-old’s arrival is, hopefully, the first of many and his timely signing will be a boost for Erik ten Hag ahead of the start of this year’s summer tour on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund confirm the arrival of Sebastien Haller from Ajax for £31m... as the former West Ham striker is tasked with filling the huge void left behind by Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Sebastien Haller from Ajax for a fee of around €36million (£31m). Haller has put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit, and the club's sporting director Sebastian Kehl has expressed his delight at bringing the forward to Signal Iduna Park.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Fix the death bowling, decide on the batting order and pick the right vice captain... what new England white-ball captain Jos Buttler MUST do as he prepares to face India in three-match Twenty20 series

Jos Buttler opens his England captaincy era at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday as the white-ball section of this international summer takes over from a month of breathless Test cricket. The Twenty20 series against India certainly has something to live up to but also represents the first three of 16...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Too many mistakes!': Footage emerges of Erik ten Hag chiding his Manchester United players as they struggle to perform his one-touch training drill... while his former Ajax stars show how it's meant to be done

A new video has emerged showing one of Erik ten Hag's first training drills at Manchester United and his unhappiness at how the players completed it. The Dutchman officially took over the reigns at United last week, and all eyes will now be on how the 52-year-old implements the style of play that made his Ajax side one of the most attractive teams in Europe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus 'have reached an agreement to sign Paul Pogba on a four-year contract'... with the French midfielder returning on a free transfer six years after he was sold to Manchester United for a then-world record £89m

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement to sign French midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer. The former Manchester United star is expected in Turin on Saturday for a medical and to formally sign the contract. The 2018 World Cup winner is said to have agreed a four-year contract with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

465K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy