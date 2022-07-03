ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Rockdale by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow, Clarke, Morgan, Oconee, Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Barrow; Clarke; Morgan; Oconee; Walton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Oconee County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Barrow County in north central Georgia North central Morgan County in north central Georgia Central Clarke County in northeastern Georgia Northeastern Walton County in north central Georgia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bogart, or 7 miles northwest of Watkinsville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Watkinsville, Statham, Bogart, North High Shoals, Bostwick, Bishop, Athens-Clarke County, Whitehall, Westgate Park, Beechwood Hills, Oconee Heights, Eastville, Barnett Shoals, State Botanical Garden Of Ga, Farmington and Bear Creek Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARROW COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meriwether, Pike, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Meriwether; Pike; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meriwether County in west central Georgia Southwestern Pike County in west central Georgia Northwestern Upson County in west central Georgia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Molena, or 9 miles west of Zebulon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Zebulon, Woodbury, Molena, Meansville, Gay, Hilltop, Lifsey Springs, Imlac and Hollonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Teen still missing after several weeks, last seen in Carroll County, sheriff says

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a teenage girl who has been missing for several weeks. Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen on June 14 in the area of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office are also still investigating what happened to Kaylee. The Bartow County Sheriff said Kaylee may now be in the Cartersville area and still remains missing as of Tuesday morning.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Early morning fire damages NW Atlanta daycare center

ATLANTA - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a northwest Atlanta daycare early Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire started before 6 a.m. at the Precious Jewels Learning Academy on the 1200 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard. Crews got to the scene to find smoke coming...
ATLANTA, GA
34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)Nationwide Report. 34-year-old Sajida Hussaini was identified as the Afghan refugee who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County. The victim was six months pregnant. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Hewatt Road [...]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County police searching for Dollar General thief

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are asking help to identify a man wanted for breaking into a Stockbridge store June 26. The unidentified male is accused of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the Dollar General store on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. He also got away with an undetermined amount of merchandise, police said.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Annie A. Fairley

City of Atlanta on July 3rd: Updates from Atlanta Watershed, CDC Emergency and Centennial Park

Big win in College Park ➡️ Big 😁smiles😁 at #LookUpATL @nazhillmon x @howard_rhyne 🏀@AtlantaDream https://t.Centennial Park. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

1 dead, 8 injured after car flips over on I-20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead, and 8 others were injured after a single-car crash early Tuesday morning. Dekalb County police say at around 4:15 a.m. officers were called to an accident on Interstate-20 westbound near Wesley Chapel Road. Police said it appears that the driver lost control...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Man kills himself after driving pickup into vehicles, gas pumps at Paulding store

July 4, 2022–10:55 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck that slammed into a sign, gas pumps, and vehicles at a Paulding County store Sunday has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the white GMC Sierra crew cab truck was traveling...
nomadlawyer.org

Powder Springs: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Powder Springs, Georgia

Powder Springs is located in Cobb County, Georgia, 25 miles north of Atlanta and is the perfect place to enjoy outdoor family recreation and fun. The Old Towne Square, a historic area, hosts events, concerts and shopping. It is used primarily for soccer and football matches. There are also connecting trails that lead to the Silver Comet Trail. Powder Springs is close to many tourist attractions in Atlanta and Cobb County.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA

