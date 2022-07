Boris Johnson sacked Michael Gove after a dramatic confrontation in Downing Street with senior cabinet ministers who pleaded with him to accept that the game is up and resign.The prime minister told the delegation he plans to “fight on” despite an extraordinary collapse in support that included more than 40 resignations.He told colleagues he remains “focused on the important issues facing the country”, The Independent was told. His refusal to resign led to Welsh secretary Simon Hart quitting cabinet hours later and set the scene for further likely walkouts to come.Mr Johnson’s aide James Duddridge told Sky News: “The...

