ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

One person hospitalized after Travelodge shooting

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1817tv_0gTuksZg00
Scripps graphic

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are investigating a shooting at a Travelodge on South Cleveland Avenue where a male victim has been hospitalized Sunday afternoon.

According to FMPD, around 1:29 PM police arrived at the scene and were unable to locate the victim who had driven himself to Lee Memorial Hospital.

The suspect shooter, who tried to run, was located.

The victim was sent to Gulf Coast Hospital to receive treatment. Injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time according to FMPD.

This is an active investigation; FMPD says there is no threat to the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 4 WFTX

Body found near dumpster at Fort Myers smoothie shop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered behind a Fort Myers strip mall. The body was discovered Wednesday morning near the dumpster area behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. Police confirmed the discovery and say initial evidence at...
FORT MYERS, FL
WZVN-TV

Death investigation underway after body found in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Fort Myers Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the body was found behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress and Dani Drive. The cause of death is currently unknown. Authorities are...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Connecticut Road, Jefferson Drive in Lehigh Acres

A death investigation in Lehigh Acres began on Connecticut Road and Jefferson Drive Tuesday evening. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it is investigating a death at the location. On Tuesday, LCSO vehicles surrounded the streets, with police tape blocking off the entrance to a bridge on Connecticut Road.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 men arrested in Pine Manor accused of stealing generator worth $2.2K

Three men arrested in Pine Manor on Thursday morning are accused of stealing a generator worth over $2,000 from a Lee County business. According to an arrest report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher McCormick, 30, Christopher Thompson, 41, and Richard Waltman, 51, were arrested after a man reported that a $2,200 Predator Inverter 9500 generator has been stolen from his business on Cypress Lake Drive in Villas. There was an Apple AirTag tracking device attached to the generator, as the man said his previous generator has been stolen.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Travelodge#Violent Crime#Fort Myers Police#Fmpd#Lee Memorial Hospital#Gulf Coast Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
focushillsboro.com

Fort Myers 6-year-old Girl Found By Police In Hillsborough County

As per the Fort Myers Police Department, a 6-year-old Fort Myers girl has already been found safe in Hillsborough County. Six-year-old Dayenna Johnson is the subject of an Amber Alert in Florida. For the past two weeks, Dayenna has been missing. The Travelodge on US-41 near Page Field is where police believe she was last seen. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for a missing child on Saturday.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect seen on video at the site of 2 electric bike thefts in Lee County

Deputies are looking for a suspect seen on video at a Lee County address where they say he stole two electric bikes on Sunday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected thief stole a Jupiter electric bike valued at $900 at 19370 S. Tamiami Trail, the location of Blueway RV Village. The man is believed to have stolen another E-bike valued at $1,499.99 from the same location, around the same timeframe.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Missing Mass. girl, mom may be in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says a 7-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in Southwest Florida. Investigators out of Springfield, Mass. say Ava Melendez was reported missing on May 6. She may be in the company of her mother, Jewel Melendez. Investigators say...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy