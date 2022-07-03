Kobe Bryant | No. 6 | Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
The odds seem greatly against such a trade - but there are indeed odds available, in the event that the Los Angeles Lakers involve themselves in a swap of the NBA's biggest star. New York has already done some moving and shaking to its roster, led by the signing of...
Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
Bronny James continues to make waves on social media. After swatting a fastbreak layup the other day, now the Sierra Canyon guard is getting it done on the other side of the ball. Prince James was on the receiving end of a nice lob pass over the weekend, slamming it...
On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
The 4th of July is the biggest day in the calendar for Americans around the world as they celebrate Independence Day. Patriotism sweeps across the country as festivities are in full effect and NBA players often celebrate the occasion in style, too, as LeBron James did with Draymond Green. LeBron...
Sports commentator Max Kellerman is still giving hot takes for ESPN—and still building his net worth—but he’s no longer a part of the show First Take. Longtime First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith wanted Kellerman replaced, and ESPN bosses made it so. Article continues below advertisement. “I...
Stephen Curry is an undisputed great in the NBA, someone that has forever changed the way the game of basketball is played at the highest level. His skill set is as unique as anyone's in the history of the league; the handles and the touch are marvelous to witness. But what truly sets him apart is his shooting, the unlimited range that Curry has displayed in his career has children today shooting from 40 feet away.
The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
It was just a couple of weeks ago that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner split up after more than two years of dating. However, it appears they’re still going strong, despite the reports of going their separate ways. Since then, Jenner and Booker were seen in...
NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
With Kevin Durant trying to orchestrate a trade out of Brooklyn, there are up to 29 teams that would probably give almost anything for him. But one former NBA star believes that there are four teams Durant shouldn't join. On Monday's edition of First Things First, former NBA champion Antoine Walker suggested that Durant avoid the urge to join the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.
It's a statement that thousands of NBA fans have uttered the past couple of years in allusion to the late great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. But this song carried a much different tune from those of basketball's majority population. That's because of the songstress who put out the ballad: Jeanie Buss, who represents perhaps the most elite of basketball's ownership group.
Both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook could retire tomorrow, and both would likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are two of the most decorated point guards in the history of the league. With their talent, the league has been mesmerized for the last decade. From Irving’s Game 7 three-pointer to Westbrook’s triple-double history, both have long resumes of accomplishments that have them stand out in comparison to others.
According to Davide Chinellato of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Boston Celtics have made a huge pickup to their roster. Chinellato: "Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks,...
The Brooklyn Nets want a LOT for Kevin Durant, and they are not budging when it comes to their asking price. In fact, the Nets are actually aiming for bigger returns for Durant. As Brian Lewis of the New York Post noted, while Brooklyn is not hoping to get a player of KD’s caliber, they would want at least a star-level athlete. What kind of superstar, you ask? Well, say Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns.
Comments / 1