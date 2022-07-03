ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kobe Bryant | No. 6 | Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKobe Bryant checks in at No. 6 on Nick Wright's Top 50 list. The...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Bronny James Alley-Oop Video Is Going Viral

Bronny James continues to make waves on social media. After swatting a fastbreak layup the other day, now the Sierra Canyon guard is getting it done on the other side of the ball. Prince James was on the receiving end of a nice lob pass over the weekend, slamming it...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry's Hilarious Comment To Baby Stephen Curry After He Missed A Few Shots: "You're Shooting Bricks, Man."

Stephen Curry is an undisputed great in the NBA, someone that has forever changed the way the game of basketball is played at the highest level. His skill set is as unique as anyone's in the history of the league; the handles and the touch are marvelous to witness. But what truly sets him apart is his shooting, the unlimited range that Curry has displayed in his career has children today shooting from 40 feet away.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba History#Mvp
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Legendary NBA Star Names 4 Teams Kevin Durant Shouldn't Join

With Kevin Durant trying to orchestrate a trade out of Brooklyn, there are up to 29 teams that would probably give almost anything for him. But one former NBA star believes that there are four teams Durant shouldn't join. On Monday's edition of First Things First, former NBA champion Antoine Walker suggested that Durant avoid the urge to join the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat or Boston Celtics.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Was Jeanie Buss' Kobe Bryant tweet a shot at LeBron James?

It's a statement that thousands of NBA fans have uttered the past couple of years in allusion to the late great Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. But this song carried a much different tune from those of basketball's majority population. That's because of the songstress who put out the ballad: Jeanie Buss, who represents perhaps the most elite of basketball's ownership group.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving vs. Russell Westbrook Career Comparison: Kyrie Has An NBA Championship, But That Is Not Enough

Both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook could retire tomorrow, and both would likely be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They are two of the most decorated point guards in the history of the league. With their talent, the league has been mesmerized for the last decade. From Irving’s Game 7 three-pointer to Westbrook’s triple-double history, both have long resumes of accomplishments that have them stand out in comparison to others.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Nets spit on current Kevin Durant offers with stern message to trade suitors

The Brooklyn Nets want a LOT for Kevin Durant, and they are not budging when it comes to their asking price. In fact, the Nets are actually aiming for bigger returns for Durant. As Brian Lewis of the New York Post noted, while Brooklyn is not hoping to get a player of KD’s caliber, they would want at least a star-level athlete. What kind of superstar, you ask? Well, say Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy