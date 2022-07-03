At Madrid's Amor de Dios flamenco center, dancers are finding their rhythm again
By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
3 days ago
Amor de Dios is a famous dance center in Madrid that specializes in teaching flamenco. NPR's Michel Martin visited to see how this art form is taught. And finally today, you know we couldn't leave Madrid without having a little fun. So we want to tell you about a really special...
Audio will be available later today. On a recent late afternoon, on the thirteenth floor of a high-rise apartment building near downtown Bogotá, the three members of Itinerante are rehearsing a classic piece of Colombian Andean music from the early 1900s, called "Juguete." At the center of this music,...
Berlin is a truly international city. For most Berliners, English is just one of the languages they speak, and our guest today is no exception. Sofia Portanet makes music in multiple languages, sometimes in the very same song. And she doesn't just blend languages, she also blends genres: pop, rock, even opera. Her last full-length album, Freier Geist, was released in 2020. Since then, she's been putting out singles — and in this live session recorded in April at the legendary Hansa Recording Studios in Berlin — you'll hear Sofia performing a couple of those singles in front of an audience for the very first time.
Just a heads up, y'all - this episode contains mentions of suicide. What's good, y'all? I'm Gene Demby, and this is CODE SWITCH from NPR. DEMBY: So for as long as CODE SWITCH has been the thing, our team has been made up in no small part of the kids of immigrants. So when we're all chopping it up on the CODE SWITCH stoop, which is the joke-y (ph) name for the little area in the NPR office where all of our cubicles are situated, we sometimes get to complaining about our families and our parents, you know, as you do, and all the typical generational frictions and frustrations come up, but also so does a lot of commiserating about this experiential stuff - right? - this giant gap in outlooks when you are born and raised in the United States, and your mother or your father or the people who raised you grew up somewhere, you know, halfway around the world.
What is Latin music? This is a question Alt.Latino has wrestled with in the past, but feels evergreen to larger conversations around national identity, history and musical traditions. Spain occupies an interesting space in conversations around defining Latin music. For decades, music from Latin America and Spain have existed in...
A Greek Kylix from 5th century BC. A similar object was destroyed at the Dallas Museum of ArtWikimedia. 21-year-old Brian Hernandez broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and destroyed $5 million worth of priceless artifacts after an argument with his girlfriend.
How many people do you know who made big changes in their lives during the pandemic? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 4.3 million people voluntarily resigned from their jobs in December of 2021 alone. On top of that, how did virtual work change our expectations about flexible schedules? What did being away from a certain work culture teach us about our own values and who we want to be at work? Over the next few days, we're going to explore these questions.
Young people today are juggling a lot. (SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT") COLLIN: As a teenager, and as far as stress levels go, I feel like it's a lot different than maybe what I could imagine it used to be. I feel like the world that my generation is inheriting isn't a pleasant one.
PIERRE COFFIN: (As minion, speaking Minionese). FADEL: Minions return this weekend in their fifth film, called "Minions: The Rise Of Gru." The little yellow creatures swept away the U.S. box office, bringing in $125 million over four days and setting a box office record for the July 4 weekend. Stephen Thompson is a co-host on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast, and he's here to tell us why. Hey, Stephen.
A conservation group caught and transported 19 black and white rhinos over 1,000 miles from South Africa. The rhinos are roaming Mozambique's national parkland. This won't be the last rhino road trip. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For four decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique -...
Mission controllers have lost contact with a small spacecraft called CAPSTONE that's on its way to the moon. NASA is funding CAPSTONE as part of its own plans to put people back on the lunar surface. NPR's Joe Palca has more. JOE PALCA, BYLINE: CAPSTONE is what's known as a...
PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos” on Sunday, July 10, 2022. The Strauss opera stars Lise Davidsen, Isabel Leonard, Brenda Rae, Brandon Jovanovich, and Wolfgang Brendel. Of the production, OperaWire’s Francisco Salazar raved about Davidsen’s performance noting,...
Thousands of revelers wearing white clothes and red scarves filled the streets of Spain's Pamplona on Wednesday as the bang of a firecracker kicked off the first San Fermin bull-running festival since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
The mind of the octopus is so different from human intelligence that some people are studying it to see what alien intelligence might look like. Octopuses branched away from humans on the evolutionary tree some 500 million years ago. To find out how their intelligence works, we're going to turn the mics over to Emily Kwong and Aaron Scott, co-hosts of Short Wave, NPR's daily science podcast, for a story about octopus researcher Dominic Sivitilli.
The rental market is wild right now. It's the same story in so many places, not just New York or LA. Cincinnati... UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Some people saw their rent rise an extra $300 this... SHAPIRO: Scottsdale... UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #2: ...Whose rent is going up more than 800 bucks. SHAPIRO:...
Big fireworks displays are a staple for many Fourth of July celebrations, but a hotter and drier climate in the West is making it too dangerous to set them off. So more places are now switching to a less flammable alternative. Colorado Public Radio's Matt Bloom has more. GRAHAM HILL:...
The British Museum has launched a major exhibition to mark 200 years since the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.The exhibition, which opens to the public on October 13, explores the inscriptions and objects that helped academics unlock an “ancient civilisation” exactly two centuries ago.The immersive display, which will include digital media and audio, will bring together more than 240 objects charting the race to decipherment.At the heart of the forthcoming Hieroglyphs: Unlocking Ancient Egypt exhibition will be the Rosetta Stone, which provided the key to decoding hieroglyphs and expanding modern knowledge of Egypt’s history.Curator Ilona Regulski told the PA news...
Few things are more beautiful on a California summer evening than the sight of lowriders cruising slow and low and bouncing up and down through the streets. But for decades, municipalities across the Golden State have been declaring war on lowriding. Today, why cities banned car cruising in the first...
In my family, there’s a running joke that there’s a frustrated musician in all of us. My dad always wanted to learn how to play the drums but never did. My grandpa could’ve been a guitarist in another life. My great grandfather did own a guitar but never learned to play and in his retirement, he just strummed the same three strings over and over again while watching the sunset.
A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
Comments / 0