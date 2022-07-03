ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two years later, Madrid is still trying to heal the scars from when COVID-19 first hit

Madrid, Spain, was hit especially hard during the height of the COVID pandemic. Two years later, the effects still linger. Spain was hit especially hard during the height of the COVID pandemic. And for many residents, that's created some scars that have not been easy to heal. Manu Tomillo, who's been...

NPR

Canadian abortion providers don't know how many U.S. women will now travel there

MONTREAL — Kemlin Nembhard, head of the Women's Health Clinic in Winnipeg, Manitoba, says there has been no way to plan for a post-Roe world. No signal of how many Americans might look for abortion services in Winnipeg, a little over an hour's drive from the U.S. border, now that the Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.
NPR

For 4 decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique — until last week

A conservation group caught and transported 19 black and white rhinos over 1,000 miles from South Africa. The rhinos are roaming Mozambique's national parkland. This won't be the last rhino road trip. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For four decades, there were no rhinos in Mozambique -...
Michel Martin
NPR

Code Switch

Just a heads up, y'all - this episode contains mentions of suicide. What's good, y'all? I'm Gene Demby, and this is CODE SWITCH from NPR. DEMBY: So for as long as CODE SWITCH has been the thing, our team has been made up in no small part of the kids of immigrants. So when we're all chopping it up on the CODE SWITCH stoop, which is the joke-y (ph) name for the little area in the NPR office where all of our cubicles are situated, we sometimes get to complaining about our families and our parents, you know, as you do, and all the typical generational frictions and frustrations come up, but also so does a lot of commiserating about this experiential stuff - right? - this giant gap in outlooks when you are born and raised in the United States, and your mother or your father or the people who raised you grew up somewhere, you know, halfway around the world.
NPR

How a nonprofit group has become the biggest repository for hacked Russian data

The war in Ukraine inspired hackers to steal reams of sensitive data from inside Russia. A transparency group wants to publicize that information without actively participating in the conflict. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The war in Ukraine has inspired a global community of hackers to steal reams of sensitive data from...
NPR

U.S. and Iranian delegations fail to reach a deal to restore the Iran nuclear deal

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Robert Malley, U.S. special envoy for Iran, about negotiations aimed at restoring the deal. The talks were held last week in Doha, Qatar. U.S. and Iranian officials recently left Doha, Qatar, after one more round of talks to try to restore the Iran nuclear deal. Both sides left disappointed. The two delegations have been trying for more than a year through indirect talks with European Union officials acting as intermediaries. The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, leads the delegation from Washington, and he spoke with our colleague Steve Inskeep about this latest round.
Phys.org

Wildfire risk has grown nearly everywhere, but we can still influence where and how fires strike

By Stefan H Doerr, Cristina Santín, John Abatzoglou, Matthew William Jones and Pep Canadell, The Conversation. Humans have raised CO₂ levels in the atmosphere to 50% above what they were before the industrial revolution. As a result, the world has already warmed by 1.1°C over the past century and reports indicate that it could reach 2.7°C of warming by the end of this century.
NPR

British PM Boris Johnson's government is in turmoil as 2 Cabinet ministers resign

To lose one Cabinet minister may be seen as a misfortune, but to lose two looks like carelessness. That's what British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces after two key members of his Cabinet quit. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. For Prime Minister Boris Johnson, known as Britain's Teflon politician, the mounting scandals...
NPR

A Mexican town learned that 3 local cousins died in the San Antonio smuggling tragedy

For many of the families of the migrants who died after being transported in a sweltering trailer in San Antonio, Texas, the past week has been agonizing. Authorities have urged patience as they scramble to identify the 53 victims of what is being called one of the worst human smuggling tragedies on U.S. soil. As NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, this weekend, relatives of three young men from a small town in Mexico finally learned the heartbreaking news.
