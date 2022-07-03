Two years later, Madrid is still trying to heal the scars from when COVID-19 first hit

Just a heads up, y'all - this episode contains mentions of suicide. What's good, y'all? I'm Gene Demby, and this is CODE SWITCH from NPR. DEMBY: So for as long as CODE SWITCH has been the thing, our team has been made up in no small part of the kids of immigrants. So when we're all chopping it up on the CODE SWITCH stoop, which is the joke-y (ph) name for the little area in the NPR office where all of our cubicles are situated, we sometimes get to complaining about our families and our parents, you know, as you do, and all the typical generational frictions and frustrations come up, but also so does a lot of commiserating about this experiential stuff - right? - this giant gap in outlooks when you are born and raised in the United States, and your mother or your father or the people who raised you grew up somewhere, you know, halfway around the world.

