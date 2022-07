PORTSMOUTH — The Valley Alumni Association held their annual banquet the evening of Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the American Legion Post on Court Street in Portsmouth. Graduates representing eight decades from the 1950’s to the present were in attendance. Linda Howard Scott, class of 1959, served as Master of Ceremonies. Butch Buckle, class of 1972, catered the dinner. Special recognition was given to the class of 1972 on the occasion of their fiftieth anniversary. Following the diner, the Josh Steward Band provided the music. Josh was a member of the class of 2012.

