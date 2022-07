Minnesota Twins OF/1B Alex Kirilloff left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after a collision with Andrew Vaughn. In the seventh inning, Kirilloff collided with Vaughn attempting to run out a double-play ball. Kiriloff flipped over the White Sox's first baseman before falling to the ground. He was removed from the game and did not return.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO