INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were injured after being shot in bouncy houses during a Fourth of July cookout, police say. The children were taken in critical condition to “a Level 1 trauma center,” said Capt. Mike Leepper of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Also, a man believed to have been injured in the shooting took himself to a nearby hospital, and his condition was not immediately available.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO