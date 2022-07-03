ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County man steals car, demands ransom

By Will Carroll
 3 days ago

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man from Scarbro was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing a woman’s car and attempting to hold it for ransom according to Fayette County deputies.

On June 14, deputies received a complaint about a stolen vehicle. The owner informed deputies that she had paid two individuals to clean it, but when she returned it, was gone. Deputies say the owner believed the men she paid took the vehicle to have it washed.

Deputies say that the owner received a text the following day that said if she paid $1,000, her car would be returned. If not, the VIN would be changed.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22-year-old Nicholas Plum for the stolen car.

Plum is charged with grand larceny and is currently held at the Southern Regional Jail.

