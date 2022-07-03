ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd ace Marcus Rashford backs campaign encouraging more children to read

By James Somper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FOOTIE ace Marcus Rashford is backing a campaign that encourages more children to read.

The Manchester United and England star, 24, who has written several kids’ books, has voiced an animation to bring to life the magic of reading.

It comes as a report found more than 400,000 youngsters — two in every UK classroom — do not own a single book.

Marcus, who has also campaigned against child hunger, said: “I didn’t read properly until I was 17 and I don’t want that for others like me.

“Struggling to put food on the table, there was very little money left for things like books.

“It’s important that children can see a world much bigger than what they see on their doorstep, and that can be achieved through books.”

Supermarket Aldi is behind the campaign and is donating 100,000 books to get more kids reading over the summer.

The chain’s UK and Ireland boss Giles Hurley said: “We believe that access to books, like quality food, should be a right, not a privilege.

