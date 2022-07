DERBY — Ronté Byrd’s dream came true last year when he used his love of basketball to help unite the Valley, at least for one day. Now the goal is to do it again. Byrd, a 2011 graduate of Derby High School who once graced its basketball courts as a player, has once again organized the CBT Valley Alumni Basketball Tournament - a hoops battle featuring teams from Shelton, Seymour, Derby, Naugatuck, Woodland and defending tourney champ Ansonia High School on Saturday at Derby High.

DERBY, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO