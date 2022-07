ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Temperatures will be in 70s on Wednesday and clouds will slowly give way to sunshine in the afternoon. There will be mostly sunny skies in the 80s with fair weather on Friday. A front will be just to our south so a scattered shower towards the Southern Tier is possible later in the week but the dry conditions here in Rochester look to continue into the weekend.

