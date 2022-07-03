ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Digimon Survive drops a new gameplay teaser ahead of its release later this month

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

Bandai Namco has unveiled a new teaser for Digimon Survive that showcases the upcoming game's gameplay.

Digimon Survive - which "blends visual novel storytelling with tactical battle elements" - is due to release on July 29 - yes! Finally! - so this brief teaser should whet the appetites of happy fans who have patiently been waiting for this game since 2018.

The video shows us how our dialogue choices will impact the story, or, as Bandai Namco explains it: "From the power of choice to the power of Digivolution, take a look at Digimon Survive’s gameplay system!"

Here's the "visual novel storytelling" and gameplay systems in action:

Digimon Survive is a tactical turn-based JRPG featuring over 100 trainable Digimon, and it's adopted the more mature look of the recent Digimon movies rather than the original, more childlike cartoon. Producer Kazumasa Habu says it's got a "little darker story" given the target audience is adults who grew up with the franchise.

There are 12 chapters "in the scenario" and "from chapter eight onwards, the story branches into three routes: Morality, Harmony, and Rage, after which a secret route will be unlocked. We're told to expect about 40 hours of game time per route, and 80-100 hours to complete them all.

Digimon Survive was first announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in 2018, and it was originally meant to come out in 2019. However, the game slipped another a year, and then, back In February, the producer of Digimon Survive asked fans of the anime-inspired RPG to be patient just a little while longer after the 2019 release date then slipped to 2020 and Bandai Namco was forced to deny rumors that it had been delayed indefinitely . In April, Digimon Survive finally got a formal release date : July 29, 2022.

"Changing teams has led to a lot of rework on the game, leading to delays," Habu explained at the time. "This has caused a lot of uncertainty that prevented us from giving regular updates. However, thanks to the efforts of the new development team, we are now able to be back on track, getting closer and closer to the completion of the game."

Digimon Survive has landed on the same release date as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which ironically is coming out two months ahead of schedule.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Namco Bandai#Video Game#Bandai Namco#Jrpg#Switch
GamesRadar

Amazon cancels J.K. Simmons sci-fi series Night Sky after one season

Night Sky won't be getting a second season – Amazon Prime Video has canceled the sci-fi series after only one season, Deadline (opens in new tab) reports. The show starred Oscar-winning actors J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek as Franklin and Irene, a married couple who discover a portal to a deserted planet in their backyard that they've kept secret for years to protect the world from outsiders. However, when a young man (Chai Hansen) enters their lives, things start going wrong, and they discover that there is more to this portal than they once thought.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

Where to find Fortnite Grapple Gloves

If you want to find Fortnite Grapple Gloves to swing off trees then here are all the locations you can find them around the map. There are 10 places you can get these swinging tools, and the bright pink detailing on the Grapple Stops they can be found in should make them fairly easy to find. If you played with Spider-Man's Web-Shooters in Season 1 then you know exactly what the deal is here, as these things work in exactly the same way during Fortnite matches - letting you swing between anywhere they target. It's a fun and practical way to get around the island. You just have to find a pair first, which is why we're going show you all the Fortnite Grapple Gloves location below, and how to use them.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy