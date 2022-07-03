ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF researchers co-author tourism report presented at United Nations conference

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Brevard County beach

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida hospitality researchers co-authored an international tourism report that was presented to world leaders last week.

UCF researchers’ contributed work was laid out at the United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. The report discusses solutions for sustainable coastal and marine tourism around the globe.

The report also focuses on economic opportunities for communities while encouraging a renewed appreciation for the natural environment.

UCF researchers outlined the six trends that are predicted to impact the tourism industry, including:

  • Shifting demand for travel as a result of COVID-19
  • Labor force
  • Population growth and spread
  • Climate change
  • Biodiversity and the loss of coastal ecosystems
  • Changing impact of technology

