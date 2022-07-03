ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh, that kid: Jordan Spieth hits fairway shot while goat munches on grass nearby

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Who's the goat? Jordan Spieth warmed up for events in Scotland with a goat grazing behind him while he hit a shot in the fairway. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

LAHINCH, Ireland — Golf is a game that can get your goat, but Jordan Spieth managed to keep his concentration during a practice round on Saturday.

Spieth, a three-time majors champion and a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour, was in Ireland on Saturday as he prepared for a fortnight of golf in Scotland.

The 30-year-old was at Lahinch Golf Club and calmly hit an iron shot while a goat grazed behind him in the fairway, according to the Golf Channel.

The Irish course is famous for its goats, and the animals have roamed the layout since the early 1900s, the television network reported.

Tommy Walsh, a club caddie who lived near the tee at the original No. 3 hole, owned goats that would roam on his property and venture out onto the links, Golf Channel reported.

Spieth will be playing at the Scottish Open and then the British Open at St. Andrews. Spieth won golf’s oldest major in 2017.

