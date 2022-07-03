ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis, MA

Three people evaluated after pickup and sedan collide in Dennis

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENNIS – A Chevy Silverado and a Ford Fusion collided in Dennis around 4:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on...

Turnto10.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dighton

Dighton police said a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning. Police said officers and firefighters responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the crash on Wellington Street, where the motorcycle struck a tree. The operator was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not...
capecod.com

Falmouth Police have located missing person

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Matthew Dowler, reported missing earlier out of Falmouth has been found safe. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Yarmouth firefighters respond to garage fire

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in the 1100 block of Great Island Road shortly before 11 PM Sunday. According to reports, a golf cart caught fire in the garage. The homeowner was able to extinguish the flames before fire crews arrived. Firefighters wet down the area and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread any further. Smoke was also ventilated from the residence. No injuries were reported.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Police and other agencies busy on 4th of July night at local beaches

DENNIS – Dennis Police along with Brewster, Yarmouth and Mass State Police were kept busy 4th of July evening at several local beaches in order to keep order as reports of large groups of teenagers prompted responses to Chapin, Cold Storage, Mayflower and West Dennis beaches among others. Dennis Police tell Cape Wide News that The department did deal with large groups of people at several town beaches last night but there was no damage reported other than lots of trash left behind. No arrests were made. Dennis Firefighters extinguished what appeared to be a beach fire presumably started by illegal fireworks.
DENNIS, MA
theweektoday.com

Alert neighbor credited with arrest for Mattapoisett housebreak

MATTAPOISETT — Police are crediting quick thinking by alert neighbors for two arrests Saturday, July 2, in connection with a housebreak on Route 6. At about 7 p.m., police received a 911 call about a possible break into a residence, according to information provided by Mattapoisett Police. The caller reported seeing a male get out of a vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway and attempt to gain entry through the front door.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
capecod.com

MedFlight called after rollover crash in Truro

TRURO – A traffic crash resulted in one vehicle rolling over. The crash happened sometime after 4 PM Sunday on Route 6 at Stotts Crossing. One person suffered serious injuries and a MedFlight helicopter was requested to fly that victim to an off-Cape trauma center. One other victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Truro Police.
TRURO, MA
WCVB

Man struck, seriously hurt by boat propeller in water off Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Fire officials say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a boat propeller in the water off Cape Cod over the weekend. Barnstable officials said they were called to the harbor at approximately 5:15 p.m. Sunday, where they found the 31-year-old victim with severe leg injuries. Witnesses had already applied a tourniquet to limit the man's blood loss.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
ABC6.com

Falmouth police search for missing man

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Falmouth police are searching for a man who went missing on Monday. Police said that 36-year-old Matthew Dowler went missing in the East Falmouth area. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts, and was carrying a large backpack. Dowler is a white...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

New details: Boating accident leaves one person with serious injuries

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched, at 5:14 PM Sunday evening, to a report of a leg injury to a boater in Barnstable Harbor. Barnstable Fire Department responded in M-219; their 25-foot SAFE boat and with an ambulance. Initial reports were that the boat was headed into Blish Point with the patient, however the boat was experiencing engine trouble and unable to make it back to the harbor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Dennisport Man Arrested for Home Invasion and Firearms Charges

CENTERVILLE – At approximately 10 AM on Monday, the Barnstable Police received a 911 call from a Centerville resident reporting that a masked individual entered their home brandishing a firearm. As part of the description the victim advised officers that the suspect was wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet. During the investigation Barnstable Police were able to determine that the suspect was 29-year-old William Benton of Dennis Port. A short time later Benton was taken into custody by members of the Cape Cod Regional SWAT team the Barnstable Police Department, Dennis Police Department, and Yarmouth Police Department. As a result of the investigation and search warrants executed by Barnstable Detectives several pieces of evidence were recovered, to include a semi-automatic .22 caliber rifle and a magazine containing 21 rounds of ammunition.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly taken into custody by Barnstable Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of man killed outside of Massachusetts Country Club

Massachusetts State Police Detectives attached to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office have joined Randolph Police in the investigation into a fatal shooting at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, in a parking area near the Mojito Country Club on Mazzeo Drive in Randolph. Two adult males wounded in...
RANDOLPH, MA
capecod.com

One person seriously injured, Route 28 closed after two-vehicle crash in Dennis Port

DENNIS PORT – A two vehicle crash temporarily closed Route 28 in Dennis Port. The crash happened about 9 AM in front of the King’s Court Condos east of Shad Hole Road. One person suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The other driver was treated and released at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
DENNIS, MA

