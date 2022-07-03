ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Oh, that kid: Jordan Spieth hits fairway shot while goat munches on grass nearby

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7Qdh_0gTug3ei00
Who's the goat? Jordan Spieth warmed up for events in Scotland with a goat grazing behind him while he hit a shot in the fairway. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

LAHINCH, Ireland — Golf is a game that can get your goat, but Jordan Spieth managed to keep his concentration during a practice round on Saturday.

Spieth, a three-time majors champion and a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour, was in Ireland on Saturday as he prepared for a fortnight of golf in Scotland.

The 30-year-old was at Lahinch Golf Club and calmly hit an iron shot while a goat grazed behind him in the fairway, according to the Golf Channel.

The Irish course is famous for its goats, and the animals have roamed the layout since the early 1900s, the television network reported.

Tommy Walsh, a club caddie who lived near the tee at the original No. 3 hole, owned goats that would roam on his property and venture out onto the links, Golf Channel reported.

Spieth will be playing at the Scottish Open and then the British Open at St. Andrews. Spieth won golf’s oldest major in 2017.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Rules Guy: If your partner asks you to mark your ball in the fairway, do you have to replace it their divot?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Upon reaching our drives, my playing partner and I found that our golf balls were touching and perfectly lined up toward the hole. My ball was in front, so I marked it. His approach produced a massive divot; to replace my ball in its original spot would have meant being in this newly created divot. I claimed I was entitled to a free drop, he said I wasn’t. Who was right? —Brick Rigden, Parkville, Mo.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Fourth Of July Photo Is Going Viral

Happy Fourth of July, everyone. As the United States celebrates its birthday on Monday, millions of Americans are discussing their ideal backyard cookout spreads. Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick appears to have one preferred food item: dip. Patrick took to Instagram on Monday to show off her ideal...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Golf Course#Golf Club#The Golf Channel#Irish#Cox Media Group
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Fans Furious With ESPN Over Hot Dog Contest Decision

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a 4th of July tradition like no other. Well, ESPN might disagree. Fans of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest are furious with ESPN this morning. The Worldwide Leader has the unprecedented event airing on ESPNews. That's right - it can't even get...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tiger Woods Makes His Opinion On St Andrews Extremely Clear

Tiger Woods has been eyeing St Andrews since starting his comeback with the 2022 Masters. The 15-time major champion withdrew from the US Open in order to allow more time for his body to heal ahead of next week's British Open at the storied Scottish links. Via Kyle Porter of...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Rory McIlroy tests Tiger Woods’ new TaylorMade driver, Fujikura Ventus shaft setup

Tiger Woods made a rare change to his driver setup at the 2022 JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland on Monday. Since 2018, and as recently as the 2022 PGA Championship, Woods had been using a Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited model (either 60 TX or 70 TX) in his drivers. When he showed up in Ireland on Monday for the event, however, his TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver (9 degrees) was equipped with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Greg Norman pours beer into fan's mouth at LIV Golf Portland event

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman has promised to "make golf louder" with his new controversial venture and he certainly achieved that over the weekend. After Branden Grace won $4.375 million on Sunday at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, there was a raucous and celebratory atmosphere and Norman added fuel to the fire.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golfers in BUST-UP with dog walker at UK golf club

A number of Scottish golfers are said to have been coming more and more into conflict with post-lockdown runners and ramblers, according to a report in The Times. The publication has identified several incidents at golf clubs in the country where disputes are happening as a result of people either failing to clear up after their pets on the course, or joggers simply not leaving the fairway when golfers are about to hit their tee shots.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau on rumours his deal is $125m? "A little low"

Bryson DeChambeau has confirmed reports are “somewhat close” his LIV Golf contract is allegedly worth $125million. The 28-year-old was announced as a LIV Golf signee during the Saudi-backed series’ opening event at Centurion Club just outside of London a few weeks ago. Last week the 2020 U.S....
GOLF
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy