ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Oh, that kid: Jordan Spieth hits fairway shot while goat munches on grass nearby

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqIhQ_0gTufDQw00
Who's the goat? Jordan Spieth warmed up for events in Scotland with a goat grazing behind him while he hit a shot in the fairway. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

LAHINCH, Ireland — Golf is a game that can get your goat, but Jordan Spieth managed to keep his concentration during a practice round on Saturday.

Spieth, a three-time majors champion and a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour, was in Ireland on Saturday as he prepared for a fortnight of golf in Scotland.

The 30-year-old was at Lahinch Golf Club and calmly hit an iron shot while a goat grazed behind him in the fairway, according to the Golf Channel.

The Irish course is famous for its goats, and the animals have roamed the layout since the early 1900s, the television network reported.

Tommy Walsh, a club caddie who lived near the tee at the original No. 3 hole, owned goats that would roam on his property and venture out onto the links, Golf Channel reported.

Spieth will be playing at the Scottish Open and then the British Open at St. Andrews. Spieth won golf’s oldest major in 2017.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Rules Guy: If your partner asks you to mark your ball in the fairway, do you have to replace it their divot?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Upon reaching our drives, my playing partner and I found that our golf balls were touching and perfectly lined up toward the hole. My ball was in front, so I marked it. His approach produced a massive divot; to replace my ball in its original spot would have meant being in this newly created divot. I claimed I was entitled to a free drop, he said I wasn’t. Who was right? —Brick Rigden, Parkville, Mo.
GOLF
Golf Digest

This tour pro berating himself after a missed putt is the most relatable video you'll see this week

I like to consider myself a fairly even-keeled person when I'm playing golf. I try not to get too frustrated when things go sideways during a round, knowing that the sport is hard and I’m not all that good at it, so expecting anything resembling consistent play, much less respectable, much less consistently respectable, is unrealistic. However, like many who play the game, there are moments when it sends me into the dark corners of my mind, places where negative self-talk can no longer be held in, but instead boils to a level that would make Bob Rotella cringe.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
thecomeback.com

Golf world has good laugh at Talor Gooch’s LIV Golf-Ryder Cup quote

There are a lot of things people can say, and have said, about the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Whatever you think of the Saudi-backed golf league, one thing’s for sure and that’s that the environment around their events is nowhere near the excitement of a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup. But don’t tell that to Talor Gooch.
GOLF
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy