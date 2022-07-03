ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

McKenzie superb for 7 innings as Guardians edge Yankees 2-0

By Associated Press
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCnNF_0gTuf7Dp00

Triston McKenzie shut down New York's big-bashing lineup over seven superb innings in a combined one-hitter and closer Emmanuel Clase survived a harrowing ninth, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs — homering in the fourth and hitting a clutch RBI single in the eighth — as the Guardians salvaged the series finale.

McKenzie (5-6) allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth. The right-hander, who has been hurt by giving up home runs this season, kept the ball in the park and the Yankees off balance.

Eli Morgan worked a 1-2-3 in the eighth before giving way to Clase, the AL's top reliever in June. The Yankees loaded the bases with two outs on two walks — one to a pinch-hitting Aaron Judge — before Clase got Aaron Hicks to ground to second for the final out and his 19th save in 21 chances.

Hicks dropped to .138 (8 for 58) in his career with the bases loaded.

The Yankees lost for just the sixth time in 32 games since May 31.

New York won the first two games of the series, sweeping a doubleheader Saturday by a combined 19-5. Baseball's best team seemed poised to take the entire three-game set and six-game season series against Cleveland.

But McKenzie, who had given up multiple homers in six of his previous eight outings, came through with a stellar start. He walked just one and struck out seven. It also helped the Yankees rested Judge and DJ LeMahieu.

Reyes homered leading off the fourth inning against Jordan Montgomery (3-2), who pitched well but didn't get the run support, an unusual occurrence for a Yankees team winning at a record pace.

Reyes came through again in the eighth by grounding a single into right to score Amed Rosario after the Guardians had almost run themselves out of a threat.

The Yankees reached the 80-game mark at 58-22, the third-best start through that many games since 1930.

Reyes, who recently returned after missing 23 games with a strained hamstring, put the Guardians up 1-0 in the fourth with his sixth homer. Reyes turned on a 1-1 curveball, sending it over the wall in left field.

JUDG(E)MENT DAY

The Yankees didn't start Judge, who leads the majors with 29 homers but didn't connect during the series in Cleveland. Earlier this week, Judge joined Babe Ruth (32), Roger Maris (30) and Mickey Mantle (29) as the only players to homer 29 times in the team's first 76 games.

REST UP

Guardians star third baseman José Ramírez also got the day off. He's been dealing with a sore thumb ligament and went 1 for 7 with four strikeouts Saturday.

MOVING OUT

The Yankees traded left-hander Manny Bañuelos to Pittsburgh in exchange for cash considerations. Bañuelos appeared in four games for New York, getting one save. He's also been with the Braves and White Sox.

COMING BACK

The Guardians re-claimed outfielder Oscar Mercado off waivers from Philadelphia during the game. Mercado was designated for assignment by Cleveland on June 21 and claimed by the Phillies six days later. He had one at-bat before being designated on July 1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (shoulder impingement) was scheduled to made his third rehab start, at Double-A Somerset, on Sunday as he works toward an expected return later this month. ... Boone received good reports on RHP Jonathan Loáisiga (shoulder inflammation) after he threw batting practice in Tampa, Florida. Loáisiga is scheduled to have another session Tuesday.

Guardians: C Austin Hedges (concussion) remains sidelined. He took batting practice between games on Saturday, but has not yet been cleared to return.

UP NEXT

Yankees: A holiday off in Pittsburgh before opening a three-game series Tuesday with RHP James Taillon (9-1, 3.32 ERA) facing LHP José Quintana.

Guardians: Play yet another doubleheader, their seventh, and this one in Detroit. Zach Plesac (2-5, 3.86) will start the opener against rookie Garret Hill, making his major league debut. LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-1, 4.31) starts the second game against RHP Alex Faedo (1-4, 4.84).

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Florida State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Florida, NY
City
Florida, OH
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Person
Oscar Mercado
Person
Konnor Pilkington
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy